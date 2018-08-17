Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.08

News headlines about Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.273153752499 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ CPIX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.50. 5,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,518. The stock has a market cap of $92.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.57 and a beta of 0.65. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 million. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 22.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. research analysts anticipate that Cumberland Pharmaceuticals will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from $9.25 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing branded prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. Its marketed products include Acetadote (acetylcysteine) injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor (ibuprofen) injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose (lactulose) for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Vaprisol (conivaptan) injection for treating hyponatremia; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Ethyol (amifostine) for injection to treat oncology patients; and Totect Injection for the treatment of toxic effects.

