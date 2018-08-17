CubeSmart (CUBE) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,193 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.10% of CubeSmart worth $5,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth about $230,409,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,624,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,799,000 after purchasing an additional 974,997 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,103,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,110,000 after purchasing an additional 552,592 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,617,000 after purchasing an additional 447,424 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 733,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,648,000 after purchasing an additional 411,558 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CUBE. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Bank of America raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $31.29 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $33.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. CubeSmart had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $147.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. CubeSmart’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2018 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

