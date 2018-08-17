CTI BioPharma (CTIC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.82

CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ:CTIC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 8999 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of CTI BioPharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. JMP Securities set a $8.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CTI BioPharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $113.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. CTI BioPharma had a negative net margin of 313.77% and a negative return on equity of 90.92%. equities research analysts expect that CTI BioPharma Corp will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,625,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,542,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CTI BioPharma by 546.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,803,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,398 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,068,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CTI BioPharma by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 773,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 84,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It develops PIXUVRI, a novel aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

