CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (CCI) Holdings Raised by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH were worth $5,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 142.5% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in the first quarter worth $134,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in the first quarter worth $137,000. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in the second quarter worth $201,000. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH stock opened at $112.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH has a 1 year low of $98.85 and a 1 year high of $114.97. The firm has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.37.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.91). CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.60%.

In other CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH news, Director J Landis Martin bought 6,100 shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.14 per share, with a total value of $671,854.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 107,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,875,515.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCI. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in a report on Friday, July 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.08.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

