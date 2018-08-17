Critical Review: Gray Television, Inc. Class A (GTN.A) & Entravision Communication (EVC)

Gray Television, Inc. Class A (NYSE: EVC) and Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Entravision Communication pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Gray Television, Inc. Class A does not pay a dividend. Entravision Communication pays out 11.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Entravision Communication has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Gray Television, Inc. Class A and Entravision Communication, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gray Television, Inc. Class A 0 0 0 0 N/A Entravision Communication 0 0 2 0 3.00

Entravision Communication has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.38%. Given Entravision Communication’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Entravision Communication is more favorable than Gray Television, Inc. Class A.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Gray Television, Inc. Class A shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of Entravision Communication shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Gray Television, Inc. Class A shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Entravision Communication shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Gray Television, Inc. Class A has a beta of 2.74, meaning that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entravision Communication has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gray Television, Inc. Class A and Entravision Communication’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gray Television, Inc. Class A 25.99% 11.89% 3.35% Entravision Communication 31.54% 46.10% 20.84%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gray Television, Inc. Class A and Entravision Communication’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gray Television, Inc. Class A $882.73 million 1.53 $261.95 million N/A N/A Entravision Communication $536.03 million 0.86 $176.29 million $1.73 3.01

Gray Television, Inc. Class A has higher revenue and earnings than Entravision Communication.

Summary

Entravision Communication beats Gray Television, Inc. Class A on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gray Television, Inc. Class A

Gray Television, Inc. is a television broadcast company. The Company owns and operates television stations and digital assets in various markets across the United States. As of February 21, 2017, the Company owned and/or operated television stations in 54 television markets broadcasting over 200 separate programming streams, including 37 affiliates of the CBS Network (CBS), 29 affiliates of the NBC Network (NBC), 20 affiliates of the ABC Network (ABC) and 15 affiliates of the FOX Network (FOX). In addition to a primary broadcast channel, each of its stations can also broadcast additional secondary digital channels within a market by utilizing the same bandwidth, but with different programming from the primary channel. The Company also broadcasts local news/weather channels in certain of its existing markets. Along with affiliations with ABC, CBS and FOX, the Company’s secondary channels are affiliated with various smaller networks and program services.

About Entravision Communication

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. Its portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions comprising television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services. The company also provides a suite of digital advertising solutions, including the Headway digital programmatic advertising platform, the Mobrain mobile advertising platform, and the Pulpo media advertising network, which allows advertisers to reach and engage with their target audiences by providing access to premium digital inventory at scale across a wide range of devices. As of March 14, 2018, the company owned and operated 55 primary television stations; and 49 primarily Spanish-language radio stations. Entravision Communications Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

