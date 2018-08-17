Critical Analysis: GDS (GDS) and Switch (SWCH)

GDS (NYSE: SWCH) and Switch (NYSE:SWCH) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.3% of GDS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of Switch shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Switch shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GDS and Switch’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GDS $248.40 million 14.63 -$48.38 million ($0.51) -60.67 Switch $378.27 million 6.92 -$15.20 million N/A N/A

Switch has higher revenue and earnings than GDS.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GDS and Switch, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GDS 0 0 4 1 3.20 Switch 0 8 5 0 2.38

GDS currently has a consensus target price of $40.82, indicating a potential upside of 31.93%. Switch has a consensus target price of $16.75, indicating a potential upside of 61.68%. Given Switch’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Switch is more favorable than GDS.

Profitability

This table compares GDS and Switch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GDS -20.08% -9.34% -3.07% Switch N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Switch pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. GDS does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Switch beats GDS on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Chengdu. The company serves Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. GDS Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc., through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet. The company develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. Switch, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

