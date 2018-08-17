CRH (CRH) Earns “Buy” Rating from HSBC

CRH (LON:CRH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HSBC in a research note issued on Friday.

CRH has been the subject of several other reports. Numis Securities downgraded CRH to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,125 ($39.86) price objective on CRH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Societe Generale set a GBX 3,500 ($44.65) price objective on CRH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 2,617 ($33.38) target price on CRH and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,060.88 ($39.05).

Get CRH alerts:

LON CRH opened at GBX 2,535 ($32.34) on Friday. CRH has a one year low of GBX 2,297.70 ($29.31) and a one year high of GBX 2,955 ($37.70).

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through six segments: Europe Heavyside, Europe Lightside, Europe Distribution, Americas Materials, Americas Products, and Asia. The company manufactures and supplies cement, aggregates, asphalt, lime, and readymixed concrete and concrete products; and construction accessories, network access and perimeter protection products, shutters and awnings, and architectural products.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.