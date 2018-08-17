Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (CRST) Receives GBX 537.22 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (LON:CRST) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 535.13 ($6.83).

CRST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 675 ($8.61) to GBX 660 ($8.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 550 ($7.02) to GBX 500 ($6.38) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.76) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Numis Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 595 ($7.59) to GBX 493 ($6.29) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th.

In other news, insider Leslie Van de Walle purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 421 ($5.37) per share, with a total value of £50,520 ($64,447.00).

LON CRST traded up GBX 5.20 ($0.07) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 385 ($4.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,000. Crest Nicholson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 466.81 ($5.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 648.50 ($8.27).

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 12th. The company reported GBX 23.80 ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Crest Nicholson had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 27.35%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.20 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%.

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

