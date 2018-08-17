Cree (CREE) PT Set at $50.00 by Roth Capital

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) has been given a $50.00 price target by research analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the LED producer’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CREE. CIBC upgraded shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Cree in a report on Friday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Cree from $39.36 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on shares of Cree in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.66.

Get Cree alerts:

Shares of CREE opened at $45.11 on Wednesday. Cree has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The LED producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Cree had a negative net margin of 17.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $409.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Cree will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 37,000 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,088 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,100 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100,526 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,212 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. Its Lighting Products segment offers LED lighting systems and bulbs for use in settings, such as office and retail space, restaurants and hospitality, schools and universities, manufacturing, healthcare, airports, municipal, residential, street lighting and parking structures, and other applications.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.