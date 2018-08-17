Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€16.50” Price Target for UniCredit (UCG)

Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($18.75) price objective on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on UCG. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.30 ($27.61) price objective on UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. BNP Paribas set a €20.00 ($22.73) target price on UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €20.50 ($23.30) target price on UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €21.00 ($23.86) target price on UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €19.58 ($22.24).

UniCredit stock opened at €17.22 ($19.57) on Tuesday. UniCredit has a 12 month low of €12.82 ($14.57) and a 12 month high of €18.38 ($20.89).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

