Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Glencore (GLEN)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a research note released on Thursday morning. They currently have a GBX 480 ($6.12) target price on the natural resources company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GLEN. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 450 ($5.74) to GBX 400 ($5.10) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Cfra set a GBX 390 ($4.98) price target on shares of Glencore and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 440 ($5.61) to GBX 420 ($5.36) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 380 ($4.85) price target on shares of Glencore and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Glencore currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 422.11 ($5.38).

GLEN traded up GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 305 ($3.89). The company had a trading volume of 41,027,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,120,000. Glencore has a 12 month low of GBX 270 ($3.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 416.91 ($5.32).

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

