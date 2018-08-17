Credit Suisse Group Raises Cisco Systems (CSCO) Price Target to $43.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CSCO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Vetr cut shares of Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.32 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and set a $49.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,528,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,006,873. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $210.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

In other news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $1,514,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 490,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,222,117.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 189,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 61,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,333,125 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $658,405,000 after acquiring an additional 310,418 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 139,304 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 27,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 205,587 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

