Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Cracker Barrel shares have underperformed its industry in the past year. Current-quarter and year estimates have also been revised downward over the last 90 days. The company reported lower-than-expected revenues in 10 of the trailing 13 quarters. Although comps at both restaurants and retail stores have improved in the last reported quarter, the overall sales environment still remains slightly challenging. Also, high labor costs, inflationary pressure and costs from sales building are expected to weigh on the company’s margins, going forward. Nevertheless, the company expects its enhanced focus on convenience, value and menu innovation to aid in fighting persistent challenges. Expansion of units, extensive marketing efforts, seasonal promotions, enhanced focus on retail business along with cost-saving initiatives should further drive growth.”

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

CBRL has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Maxim Group raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.63.

Shares of CBRL traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $141.75 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $721.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter worth $121,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter worth $179,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter worth $207,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth $230,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The company's gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparels, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as candies, preserves, pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, and other food items.

Further Reading: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.