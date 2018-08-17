Cowen Cuts Intel (INTC) Price Target to $49.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price cut by Cowen from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Intel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a sell rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Intel from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.55.

INTC opened at $47.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $228.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.00. Intel has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $57.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The chip maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Intel had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 27.33%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Intel will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $116,027.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,941.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 5,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.69 per share, for a total transaction of $250,038.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 71,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,418,037.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,065 shares of company stock worth $205,200. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

