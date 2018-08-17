Covia Holdings Forecasted to Earn Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share (CVIA)

Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Covia in a research report issued on Monday, August 13th. KeyCorp analyst D. Deckelbaum forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Covia’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.53 EPS.
Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $508.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.59 million. The company’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.
Covia stock opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. Covia has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $30.00.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Securities LLC purchased a new position in Covia in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,701,000. Hartland & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Covia in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,407,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Covia in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,270,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Covia in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,098,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Covia in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,263,000.
Covia Company Profile
There is no company description available for Covia Holdings Corp.
