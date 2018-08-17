Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Plans $0.57 Quarterly Dividend

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the retailer on Friday, September 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

Costco Wholesale has raised its dividend by an average of 12.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Costco Wholesale has a payout ratio of 33.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Costco Wholesale to earn $7.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

Shares of COST traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.68. 1,978,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,210,475. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $150.06 and a 1-year high of $225.88. The company has a market cap of $96.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, August 10th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.74.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.45, for a total transaction of $586,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,424.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.22, for a total value of $3,288,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,417,089.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,491 shares of company stock worth $8,754,977. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

