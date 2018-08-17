Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Plans $0.57 Quarterly Dividend

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the retailer on Friday, September 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%.
Costco Wholesale has raised its dividend by an average of 12.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Costco Wholesale has a payout ratio of 33.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Costco Wholesale to earn $7.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.
Shares of COST traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.68. 1,978,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,210,475. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $150.06 and a 1-year high of $225.88. The company has a market cap of $96.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, August 10th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.74.
In other Costco Wholesale news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.45, for a total transaction of $586,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,424.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.22, for a total value of $3,288,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,417,089.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,491 shares of company stock worth $8,754,977. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
About Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.
