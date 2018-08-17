Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Takes $172,000 Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Jones Lang LaSalle as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 15,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,070,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Shares of JLL stock opened at $150.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 12 month low of $115.71 and a 12 month high of $178.75.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

JLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.17.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, EVP Mark Ohringer sold 245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.49, for a total transaction of $42,015.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,028.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, project and development management/construction, capital markets, property management, corporate finance, real estate investment banking/merchant banking, energy and sustainability, research, facility management outsourcing, strategic consulting, technology solutions, advisory, investment management, tenant representation, lease administration, transaction management, logistics and supply-chain management, valuations, and mortgage origination and servicing.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.