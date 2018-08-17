Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Invests $114,000 in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,889 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $338,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 67.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, insider Kevin D. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $2,513,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,870.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Prim sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $1,005,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,804,991.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,379 shares of company stock valued at $3,978,871 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $142.50 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.16 and a 52 week high of $143.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JKHY. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.83.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

