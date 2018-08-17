Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,543 Brunswick Co. (BC)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 18.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

In other Brunswick news, CEO Mark D. Schwabero sold 16,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $1,033,287.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark D. Schwabero sold 15,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $1,027,735.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 307,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,748,564.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,029 shares of company stock worth $2,973,216 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BC. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Brunswick to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $63.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $48.04 and a 52-week high of $69.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.71.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.05). Brunswick had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.88%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, service parts, and lubricants; and diesel propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets.

Featured Article: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.