Cormark Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Pretium Resources Inc (PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) – Cormark lifted their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pretium Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. Cormark also issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.80.

PVG stock opened at C$11.02 on Thursday. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of C$7.93 and a 52 week high of C$15.52.

In related news, Director Robert Allan Quartermain sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.07, for a total value of C$603,500.00. Also, insider Michelle Ann Romero sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.72, for a total transaction of C$328,160.00. Insiders sold a total of 138,000 shares of company stock worth $1,641,460 over the last quarter.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal project is the Brucejack project comprising 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.