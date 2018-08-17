Corelogic Inc (CLGX) Position Trimmed by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 60.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,927 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Corelogic were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Corelogic by 0.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corelogic by 16.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its position in Corelogic by 6.7% during the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 47,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Corelogic during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC boosted its position in Corelogic by 8,732.7% during the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLGX opened at $49.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Corelogic Inc has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $55.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. Corelogic had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $488.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Corelogic Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Lee Widener sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $30,118.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,319 shares in the company, valued at $449,082.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Martell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $490,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,848,924.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,025 shares of company stock worth $688,171 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Corelogic from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Compass Point upgraded Corelogic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Corelogic in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corelogic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.11.

CoreLogic, Inc provides property information, analytics, and data-enabled services in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Property Intelligence segment owns or licenses loan information, property sales and characteristic information, property risk and replacement cost, natural hazard data, geospatial data, parcel maps, and mortgage-backed securities information.

