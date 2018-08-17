Corecivic Inc (CXW) Director Sells $397,567.53 in Stock

Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) Director Harley G. Lappin sold 15,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total value of $397,567.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,594.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CXW opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Corecivic Inc has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Corecivic had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $449.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Corecivic Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXW. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corecivic by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,339,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,146,000 after purchasing an additional 36,446 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corecivic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,346,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corecivic by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 41,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,187 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corecivic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corecivic by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,756,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,806,000 after purchasing an additional 555,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CXW. ValuEngine upgraded Corecivic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corecivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Corecivic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corecivic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Corecivic Company Profile

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, government real estate solutions, and a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis.

