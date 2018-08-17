Corecivic Inc (CXW) Director Sells $397,567.53 in Stock

Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) Director Harley G. Lappin sold 15,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total value of $397,567.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,594.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE:CXW opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Corecivic Inc has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $27.50.
Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Corecivic had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $449.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Corecivic Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXW. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corecivic by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,339,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,146,000 after purchasing an additional 36,446 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corecivic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,346,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corecivic by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 41,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,187 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corecivic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corecivic by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,756,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,806,000 after purchasing an additional 555,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CXW. ValuEngine upgraded Corecivic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corecivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Corecivic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corecivic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.
Corecivic Company Profile
The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, government real estate solutions, and a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis.
