Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CORT. BidaskClub raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $12.50 on Monday. Corcept Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $25.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.70.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 68.32% and a return on equity of 38.53%. The firm had revenue of $62.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. acquired 179,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,242,481.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 876,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,942,938.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert S. Fishman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $120,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $379,760. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,905,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,288,000 after buying an additional 1,505,877 shares in the last quarter. Nexthera Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $17,193,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,316,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,023,000 after buying an additional 499,450 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,891,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery, as well as develops CLIA-validated assay to measure FKBP5 gene expression.

