Convergence Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in Trinseo S.A. (TSE)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 482.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,280 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,660,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 34.8% during the second quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 3,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 18.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,970,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,765,000 after buying an additional 454,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 10.8% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 29,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinseo alerts:

In other news, insider Catherine C. Keenan sold 1,643 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $128,071.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,325.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSE opened at $75.00 on Friday. Trinseo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $58.05 and a fifty-two week high of $85.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.24.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.22. Trinseo had a return on equity of 59.09% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Trinseo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 10th. This is a boost from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

TSE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. MED reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Trinseo from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Basic Plastics, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics segments.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.