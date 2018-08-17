Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in New Jersey Resources Corp (NJR)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 30,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NJR. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 335,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,018,000 after purchasing an additional 222,318 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4,265.0% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 225,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 219,903 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at about $6,357,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 116.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 172,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after buying an additional 92,819 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 6.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,069,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,875,000 after buying an additional 69,099 shares during the period. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $46.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $35.55 and a 1-year high of $47.60.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $543.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.70 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 63.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Argus increased their price target on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 529,800 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

