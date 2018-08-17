Convergence Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Position in The GEO Group Inc (GEO)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 76,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,065,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 44,767.8% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 452,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 451,259 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 480,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,841,000 after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,128,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GEO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th.

In related news, VP Shayn P. March sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $75,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,414.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $41,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,352 shares in the company, valued at $132,087.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,700 shares of company stock worth $368,146 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GEO opened at $25.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The GEO Group Inc has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $583.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.70 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. analysts forecast that The GEO Group Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.73%.

The GEO Group Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

