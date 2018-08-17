Control4 Corp (CTRL) CEO Martin Plaehn Sells 42,530 Shares

Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) CEO Martin Plaehn sold 42,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $1,343,522.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,775.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Martin Plaehn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 17th, Martin Plaehn sold 104,380 shares of Control4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $3,309,889.80.

On Thursday, August 9th, Martin Plaehn sold 110,000 shares of Control4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $3,483,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRL traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.28. 235,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,124. Control4 Corp has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The firm has a market cap of $843.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of -0.22.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Control4 had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Control4’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Control4 Corp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTRL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Control4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Control4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Control4 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Roth Capital set a $32.00 price objective on Control4 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Control4 from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Control4 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Control4 by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 591,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,391,000 after buying an additional 10,634 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its position in Control4 by 76.7% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 26,202 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Control4 by 16.0% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 113,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Control4 by 23.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Control4 by 7.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Control4 Company Profile

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

