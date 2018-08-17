Contrasting Telecom Italia (TI) & Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo (HCOM)

Telecom Italia (NASDAQ: HCOM) and Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo (NASDAQ:HCOM) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

This table compares Telecom Italia and Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telecom Italia $23.00 billion 0.64 $1.27 billion $0.68 10.21 Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo $368.42 million 0.92 -$107.24 million N/A N/A

Telecom Italia has higher revenue and earnings than Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Telecom Italia and Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telecom Italia 4 0 3 0 1.86 Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telecom Italia currently has a consensus price target of $6.17, indicating a potential downside of 11.17%. Given Telecom Italia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Telecom Italia is more favorable than Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo.

Profitability

This table compares Telecom Italia and Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telecom Italia N/A N/A N/A Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo -30.57% -8.86% -2.87%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of Telecom Italia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo shares are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Telecom Italia has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Telecom Italia beats Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Europe, the Mediterranean Basin, and South America. It offers landline and mobile telecommunications, voice, messaging, data, Internet, and broadband services for consumers, as well as for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, public sector clients, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets. The company also provides regulated and unregulated wholesale services for fixed and mobile telecommunications operators; infrastructure for housing radio transmission equipment of mobile telephone networks; and office products and services for information technology (IT), as well as develops, engineers, builds, and operates network infrastructures, IT, real estate properties, and plant engineering. In addition, it offers Ethernet, optical connectivity, and Internet protocol solutions; dedicated transport services; platform services to distribute multimedia content; wireless and satellite services through a radio channel; and IT products and solutions for business customers. Telecom Italia S.p.A. was founded in 1908 and is based in Milan, Italy.

About Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo

Hawaiian Telcom Holdco, Inc. provides communications services and products to residential and business customers in the islands of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Kauai, Molokai, and Lanai. The company offers local telephone services, including voice and data transport, custom calling features, network access, directory assistance, and private lines. It also provides high-speed Internet, long distance, television, Internet protocol based network, managed, billing and collection, and wireless services; data center services, including colocation and virtual private cloud; customer premises equipment; and data solutions. As of December 31, 2017, the company served approximately 271,000 voice access lines; 22,000 business voice over Internet protocol lines; 110,000 high-speed Internet lines; and 45,000 video subscribers. Hawaiian Telcom Holdco, Inc. was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.