Contrasting Atlantic American (AAME) & American National Insurance (ANAT)

Atlantic American (NASDAQ: ANAT) and American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantic American and American National Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic American -0.15% -3.18% -1.03% American National Insurance 14.66% 3.84% 0.75%

5.0% of Atlantic American shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of American National Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 79.2% of Atlantic American shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of American National Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Atlantic American has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American National Insurance has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Atlantic American and American National Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic American 0 0 0 0 N/A American National Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atlantic American and American National Insurance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic American $181.11 million 0.30 $4.52 million N/A N/A American National Insurance $3.41 billion 1.02 $493.65 million N/A N/A

American National Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic American.

Dividends

Atlantic American pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. American National Insurance pays an annual dividend of $3.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. American National Insurance has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. American National Insurance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

American National Insurance beats Atlantic American on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products. It also provides surety bond coverage for school bus transportation and subdivision construction, as well as performance and payment bonds. In addition, it provides ordinary and term life insurance, medicare supplement, and other accident and health insurance products. The company markets its products through independent agents, broker-agents, and special market agents. Atlantic American Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

American National Insurance Company Profile

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products. Its Annuity segment provides deferred, variable, and single premium immediate annuity products. The company's Health segment offers medicare supplement, supplemental, stop-loss, credit disability, and medical expense insurance. Its Property and Casualty segment provides personal lines insurance, such as auto, homeowners, boats, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, and other exposures; and commercial lines of insurance, including property and casualty coverage tailored for a farm, ranch, or other agricultural business within the rural and suburban markets, as well as property, liability, and workers' compensation coverages. This segment also offers credit-related property insurance products comprising collateral or creditor protection insurance; guaranteed auto protection or guaranteed asset protection insurance; and mortgage security insurance. The company distributes its products through career and multiple-line agents, broker-dealers, independent insurance agents and brokers, managing general underwriters, and financial institutions, as well as through direct marketing channels. American National Insurance Company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, Texas.

