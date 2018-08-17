Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES is a consumer finance company that specializes in purchasing, selling, and servicing contracts with purchases of vechicles who are sub prime borrowers and are unable to obtain credit from traditional sources. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on CPSS. ValuEngine lowered Consumer Portfolio Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Consumer Portfolio Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.54. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,326. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 14.18, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.68.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $99.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.79 million. analysts predict that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Continental Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,492,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,777 shares during the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services accounts for approximately 1.5% of Continental Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Continental Advisors LLC owned about 6.50% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $6,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

