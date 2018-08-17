Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (STZ) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) were down 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $201.51 and last traded at $208.27. Approximately 9,953,397 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 448% from the average daily volume of 1,816,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.81.

Several analysts have commented on STZ shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A in a research note on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cann restated a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price (down from $234.00) on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.03.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 29th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.22). Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 31.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global X Management Co LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 349.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 254,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,706,000 after purchasing an additional 197,814 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 243.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 504,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,501,000 after purchasing an additional 109,856 shares during the period. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

