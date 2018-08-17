ConocoPhillips (COP) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,874 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COP opened at $69.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $42.26 and a 1 year high of $73.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.68, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The energy producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 12th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 20th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 190.00%.

In related news, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 6,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $439,865.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,237.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Langford Kelly sold 49,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $3,514,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,981. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on COP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.32.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

