ConocoPhillips (COP) Shares Bought by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,676 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.1% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 16,952 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Dreman Value Management L L C purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $638,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.8% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 20,971 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,347 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 129,854 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 71,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP opened at $69.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.68, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $42.26 and a 1-year high of $73.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The energy producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 12th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 190.00%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Janet Langford Kelly sold 49,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $3,514,216.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,981. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 6,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $439,865.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,182 shares in the company, valued at $662,237.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Argus set a $76.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.42 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.32.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

