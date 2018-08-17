Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.20 Million Position in SeaSpine Holdings Corp (SPNE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.65% of SeaSpine worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SeaSpine by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in SeaSpine during the 2nd quarter worth about $734,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SeaSpine during the 2nd quarter worth about $892,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SeaSpine by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 72,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 29,782 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in SeaSpine by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 382,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 87,891 shares during the period. 46.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

Shares of SeaSpine stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $204.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.48. SeaSpine Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $14.31.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $36.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 21.75% and a negative return on equity of 27.65%. equities analysts expect that SeaSpine Holdings Corp will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stuart Essig sold 43,496 shares of SeaSpine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $608,944.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine.

Further Reading: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.