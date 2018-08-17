Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Position in Cintas Co. (CTAS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 12.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,297,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,054,000 after buying an additional 145,128 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its stake in Cintas by 1,369.9% in the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 17,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 16,096 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 5.9% in the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 72,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,324,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cintas from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “$192.53” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cintas from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.58.

Shares of CTAS opened at $211.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $130.17 and a one year high of $213.02.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

