Conduent (CNDT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Conduent from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Conduent from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Conduent has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNDT opened at $21.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of -0.70. Conduent has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Conduent had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Conduent will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent during the first quarter worth about $44,474,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Conduent by 30.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 8,172,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,326,000 after buying an additional 1,926,520 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Conduent by 76.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,822,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,251,000 after buying an additional 1,658,038 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Conduent by 204.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,618,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,409,000 after buying an additional 1,087,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP grew its position in Conduent by 48.8% during the first quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 1,872,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,907,000 after buying an additional 613,790 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Industries and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

