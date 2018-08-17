Comparing Tower International (TOWR) & Continental (CTTAY)

Tower International (OTCMKTS: CTTAY) and Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Tower International and Continental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower International 2.39% 28.42% 6.31% Continental 6.75% 18.68% 7.95%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tower International and Continental, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower International 0 2 3 0 2.60 Continental 0 1 6 0 2.86

Tower International currently has a consensus price target of $36.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.35%. Given Tower International’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tower International is more favorable than Continental.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tower International and Continental’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tower International $1.99 billion 0.33 $47.62 million $3.76 8.56 Continental $49.74 billion 0.84 $3.37 billion $3.37 12.43

Continental has higher revenue and earnings than Tower International. Tower International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Continental, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Tower International pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Continental pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Tower International pays out 12.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Continental pays out 22.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Tower International has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.2% of Tower International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Continental shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Tower International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Tower International has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Continental has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Continental beats Tower International on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tower International Company Profile

Tower International, Inc. manufactures and sells engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies primarily for original equipment manufacturers. It operates in two segments, North America and Europe. The company provides body structures and assemblies, including structural metal components, which comprise body pillars, roof rails, and side sills; and Class A surfaces and assemblies that consist of body sides, hoods, doors, fenders, and pickup truck boxes. It also offers lower vehicle frames and structures, such as pickup truck and sport utility vehicle (SUV) full frames, automotive engine and rear suspension cradles, floor pan components, and cross members. In addition, the company offers complex body-in-white assemblies comprising various components and sub-assemblies. Its products have applications in small and large cars, crossovers, pickups, and SUVs. The company was formerly known as Tower Automotive, LLC and changed its name to Tower International, Inc. in October 2010. Tower International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics. This segment offers advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products. The Powertrain segment provides engine systems, fuel and exhaust management systems, hybrid electric vehicles, sensors and actuators, and transmission products. The Interior segment develops and produces information, communication, and network solutions for cars and commercial vehicles, such as body and security, commercial vehicle and aftermarket, infotainment and connectivity, instrumentation and driver HMI, and intelligent transportation systems. The Tires segment provides passenger and light truck equipment, commercial vehicle, and two-wheel tires for use in vehicle manufacture and replacement businesses. The ContiTech segment develops, manufactures, and markets functional parts, and intelligent components and systems made of rubber, plastic, metal, and fabric for the machine and plant engineering, mining, agriculture, automotive, and other industries. This segment provides air spring systems, industrial fluid solutions, mobile fluid systems, and vibration control products, as well as conveyor belts and power transmission products. It also offers design, functional, foam, and compact foils, as well as artificial leather for the furniture and construction industries, as well as automotive sector. The company also provides engineering, business consulting, and fleet services. Continental Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.

