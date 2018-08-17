Comparing Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH) and OBH Inc Class B (BH)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NYSE: BH) and OBH Inc Class B (NYSE:BH) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

83.3% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of OBH Inc Class B shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 54.8% of OBH Inc Class B shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. OBH Inc Class B does not pay a dividend. Ruth’s Hospitality Group pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Ruth’s Hospitality Group and OBH Inc Class B’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ruth’s Hospitality Group 7.92% 46.72% 17.33% OBH Inc Class B 4.25% 6.51% 3.44%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ruth’s Hospitality Group and OBH Inc Class B’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ruth’s Hospitality Group $414.82 million 2.27 $30.13 million $1.10 27.86 OBH Inc Class B $839.80 million 0.49 $50.07 million N/A N/A

OBH Inc Class B has higher revenue and earnings than Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ruth’s Hospitality Group and OBH Inc Class B, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ruth’s Hospitality Group 0 4 0 0 2.00 OBH Inc Class B 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.17%. Given Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ruth’s Hospitality Group is more favorable than OBH Inc Class B.

Summary

Ruth’s Hospitality Group beats OBH Inc Class B on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 155 Ruth's Chris Steak House restaurants, including 77 company-owned restaurants; 2 restaurant operating under a contractual agreement; and 76 franchisee-owned restaurants comprising 21 international franchisee-owned restaurants in Aruba, Canada, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Taiwan, and the United Arab Emirates. Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida.

About OBH Inc Class B

Biglari Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under restaurant concepts, including Steak n Shake, an American brand serving premium burgers and milk shakes; and Western, which offers signature steak dishes and other classic American menu items, as well operates other concepts, such as Great American Steak & Buffet and Wood Grill Buffet consisting of hot and cold food buffet style dining. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 415 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 200 franchised units; and 4 Western company-operated restaurants and 58 franchised units. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance, and selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers. In addition, it publishes and sells magazines, and related publishing products and services in print and digital under the Maxim brand name; and licenses media products and services, as well as is involved in the investment activities. The company was formerly known as The Steak n Shake Company and changed its name to Biglari Holdings Inc. in April 2010. Biglari Holdings Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.