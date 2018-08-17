Comparing CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) and Myokardia (MYOK)

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MYOK) and Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and Myokardia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics 0 0 9 0 3.00 Myokardia 0 0 7 0 3.00

CymaBay Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $21.88, suggesting a potential upside of 79.45%. Myokardia has a consensus target price of $73.57, suggesting a potential upside of 28.96%. Given CymaBay Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CymaBay Therapeutics is more favorable than Myokardia.

Risk & Volatility

CymaBay Therapeutics has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Myokardia has a beta of 3.5, meaning that its share price is 250% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CymaBay Therapeutics and Myokardia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics N/A -37.39% -32.54% Myokardia -249.22% -21.16% -18.19%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.3% of CymaBay Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Myokardia shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of CymaBay Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Myokardia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CymaBay Therapeutics and Myokardia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics $10.00 million 71.98 -$27.55 million ($0.79) -15.43 Myokardia $22.50 million 101.73 -$45.95 million ($1.40) -40.75

CymaBay Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Myokardia. Myokardia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CymaBay Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Myokardia beats CymaBay Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. The company also develops arhalofenate, which has completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with gout; and MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist that has completed one Phase II clinical trial for therapeutic indications. It has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders, as well as a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products comrprising halofenate and its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which has completed Phase II clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to potentially alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression. The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule, which is in Phase I b clinical trial that is designed to restore normal contractility in the diseased dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) heart. Its three preclinical programs include HCM-2 that is used to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, which is used to enhance cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients; and LUS-1 that is used to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart, a biomechanical defect found in specific HCM and genetic DCM patient subgroups, as well as in other less common heritable cardiomyopathies. The company has a strategic collaboration with Aventis Inc. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

