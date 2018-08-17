Community Healthcare Trust Inc (CHCT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Community Healthcare Trust posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Community Healthcare Trust.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHCT shares. TheStreet upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

CHCT stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.67. 173,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,482. The firm has a market cap of $580.94 million, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.79. Community Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $32.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 113.48%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 326.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 156,766 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 10.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 480,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,343,000 after acquiring an additional 44,291 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 57.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 340.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 29,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $413.3 million in 89 real estate properties, including one mortgage note, as of March 31, 2018, located in 27 states, totaling approximately 2.0 million square feet.

