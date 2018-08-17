Community Bank System (CBU) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $65.58 and last traded at $65.29, with a volume of 3138 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.96.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 48.75%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBU. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Hovde Group cut Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Community Bank System from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Community Bank System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Community Bank System had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $143.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Serbun sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total transaction of $160,136.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,296.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 3,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $223,020.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,031,576.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,171,056. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 21,388 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth about $817,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

