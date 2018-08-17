Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Takes $1.87 Million Position in Apache Co. (APA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,004 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Apache by 575.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Apache in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Apache in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apache in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. bought a new stake in Apache in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APA. ValuEngine upgraded Apache from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Apache from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price target on Apache to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Cowen set a $48.00 price target on Apache and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Apache from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.76.

Shares of NYSE APA opened at $42.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Apache Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.59.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Apache had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 12.57%. equities research analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is presently 416.67%.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.35 per share, with a total value of $95,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

