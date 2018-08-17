Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases New Holdings in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,991 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,354,118 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $197,086,000 after acquiring an additional 159,249 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,243,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,805,870 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $66,475,000 after buying an additional 85,888 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,479,732 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $64,219,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,271,052 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,787,000 after buying an additional 34,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

In related news, Chairman Clay C. Williams sold 465,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $22,283,707.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 811,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,885,768.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig L. Weinstock sold 5,000 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $220,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,759.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 579,599 shares of company stock worth $27,348,405. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $43.75 on Friday. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. National-Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is -47.62%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOV. Credit Suisse Group set a $43.00 target price on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Societe Generale downgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.32 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.