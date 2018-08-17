Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Invests $1.78 Million in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (CSL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSL. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 102.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 50,252 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Sunday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.29.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $123.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.86. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.09 and a 52-week high of $127.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment provides insulation materials; thermoplastic polyolefin, ehtylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.