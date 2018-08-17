Commerzbank Analysts Give Hapag-Lloyd (HLAG) a €40.00 Price Target

Commerzbank set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HLAG. Warburg Research set a €33.50 ($38.07) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($44.32) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($34.09) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. UBS Group set a €31.70 ($36.02) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hapag-Lloyd presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €33.58 ($38.16).

Shares of HLAG stock opened at €35.22 ($40.02) on Monday. Hapag-Lloyd has a 12 month low of €24.81 ($28.19) and a 12 month high of €40.20 ($45.68).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

