Commerzbank Analysts Give Ceconomy AG Preference Shares (CEC1) a €7.50 Price Target

Commerzbank set a €7.50 ($8.52) target price on Ceconomy AG Preference Shares (ETR:CEC1) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CEC1. HSBC set a €12.50 ($14.20) price objective on shares of Ceconomy AG Preference Shares and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Baader Bank set a €10.00 ($11.36) price objective on shares of Ceconomy AG Preference Shares and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceconomy AG Preference Shares has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €8.73 ($9.91).

ETR:CEC1 opened at €6.56 ($7.45) on Tuesday. Ceconomy AG Preference Shares has a 52 week low of €8.88 ($10.09) and a 52 week high of €29.50 ($33.52).

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multichannel consumer electronics stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brand names; redcoon.de, an online electronics store; and JUKE!, a music streaming service that comprise songs, films, games, and e-books. The company also operates iBOOD, a live-shopping portal; Flip4New!, a purchasing service for consumer electronics, which allow customers to sell used electronic articles; and LocaFox, a local commerce platform that connects local retailers with the multichannel world.

