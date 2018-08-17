Commerzbank Analysts Give Bilfinger (GBF) a €53.00 Price Target

Commerzbank set a €53.00 ($60.23) price objective on Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($39.77) target price on shares of Bilfinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Bilfinger in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. UBS Group set a €34.50 ($39.20) target price on shares of Bilfinger and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Cfra set a €42.00 ($47.73) target price on shares of Bilfinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($43.18) target price on shares of Bilfinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €42.06 ($47.80).

Shares of GBF opened at €40.68 ($46.23) on Tuesday. Bilfinger has a 1-year low of €32.89 ($37.38) and a 1-year high of €41.14 ($46.75).

Bilfinger SE provides engineering and other industrial services to customers in the process industry. The company operates through two segments, Engineering & Technologies (E&T); and Maintenance, Modifications, & Operations (MMO). The E&T segment provides consulting, engineering, manufacturing, and assembly services for industrial facilities.

