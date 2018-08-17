Commerzbank Analysts Give Aareal Bank (ARL) a €43.00 Price Target

Commerzbank set a €43.00 ($48.86) price target on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($42.05) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($43.18) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Independent Research set a €43.00 ($48.86) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €44.50 ($50.57) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €39.69 ($45.11).

Get Aareal Bank alerts:

Shares of ETR:ARL opened at €36.39 ($41.35) on Tuesday. Aareal Bank has a twelve month low of €33.35 ($37.90) and a twelve month high of €41.89 ($47.60).

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions and services to the property industry in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, retail, logistics, and residential properties, and shopping centers in Europe, North America, and Asia.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.