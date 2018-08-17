Comerica Bank Trims Holdings in Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.18% of Bottomline Technologies worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPAY. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $12,409,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $10,230,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 873.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,524,000 after buying an additional 197,373 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 277,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,767,000 after buying an additional 173,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $5,757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EPAY shares. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bottomline Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $60.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.14 and a beta of 0.94. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $28.20 and a 12 month high of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.05 million. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Gibson acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.66 per share, with a total value of $186,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $979,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 19,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $911,961.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,773,674.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,844 shares of company stock worth $2,757,481 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Digital Banking, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network that offers electronic payments and remittance delivery, online access to payment detail and reports, online payment approvals, electronic invoice delivery, and turnkey vendor enrollment and support; and digital banking solutions that provide payments, cash management, and online banking solutions to financial institutions.

