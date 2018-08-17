Comerica Bank Takes Position in Platform Specialty Products Corp (PAH)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE:PAH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 313,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,000. Comerica Bank owned about 0.11% of Platform Specialty Products at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAH. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Platform Specialty Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Platform Specialty Products during the first quarter worth $113,000. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Platform Specialty Products during the first quarter worth $133,000. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in shares of Platform Specialty Products during the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Platform Specialty Products during the first quarter worth $155,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Platform Specialty Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Platform Specialty Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 target price on Platform Specialty Products and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Platform Specialty Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Platform Specialty Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

In other news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $120,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Martin E. Franklin purchased 260,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.01 per share, for a total transaction of $3,122,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,275,137 shares of company stock worth $124,304,996. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAH opened at $12.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 3.17. Platform Specialty Products Corp has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $12.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.27 million. Platform Specialty Products had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. analysts predict that Platform Specialty Products Corp will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Platform Specialty Products Corporation produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Solutions and Agricultural Solutions. The Performance Solutions segment offers a range of specialty chemicals, such as surface and coating materials, functional conversion coatings, electronic assembly materials, water-based hydraulic control fluids, and photopolymers.

